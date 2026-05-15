PM Modi meets UAE president, backs peace in West Asia
India
Prime Minister Modi met UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Friday, promising India's full support for peace in West Asia.
Modi called the recent attacks on the UAE "not acceptable," and praised the country's calm response.
The two leaders also talked about working closer together in energy, investment, and making supply chains stronger.
Modi seeks stronger energy investment ties
This meeting was one stop on Modi's five-nation trip, which also includes several European countries.
He got a ceremonial welcome at the airport, a sign of how important these talks are right now.
Modi said he looked forward to discussions aimed at strengthening ties between India and the UAE across key sectors, such as energy, investment, and supply chains.