PM Modi responds to influencer's reel asking him to 'reduce sugar' India Mar 21, 2026

Delhi influencer Yuvraj Dua, known for his funny reels, posted a video playfully asking PM Modi to tell dads to cut down on sugar.

He joked that his dad is more obsessed with watching Modi on TV than listening to family.

Unexpectedly, PM Modi noticed and reshared the reel, urging everyone, especially Dua's dad, to "reduce sugar intake... be healthy, be happy!"