PM Modi responds to influencer's reel asking him to 'reduce sugar'
India
Delhi influencer Yuvraj Dua, known for his funny reels, posted a video playfully asking PM Modi to tell dads to cut down on sugar.
He joked that his dad is more obsessed with watching Modi on TV than listening to family.
Unexpectedly, PM Modi noticed and reshared the reel, urging everyone, especially Dua's dad, to "reduce sugar intake... be healthy, be happy!"
Reel goes viral, with some saying they came from Modi's story
Dua was stunned by the prime minister's response, calling it "surreal."
The reel quickly went viral, with people loving how relatable it was about Indian dads and their TV habits.
Some viewers said they came to the reel from Modi's story and left comments appreciating the humor and the health message.