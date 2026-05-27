PM issues public appeal as heatwave grips India 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to take precautions as India continues to face a severe heatwave. In a series of social media posts, PM Modi advised people to stay hydrated and help others. "This heat is harsh...and I urge you all to take as many precautions as possible. Please stay hydrated, keep water with you when stepping out. Offer a glass of water to others. In weather like this, such kindness goes a long way," he tweeted.

Health warning PM Modi's advice on heat exhaustion In his posts, PM Modi also advised people to look for signs of heat exhaustion such as dizziness and extreme fatigue. "If someone around you feels unusually unwell, weak or develops a headache, it is best to help move them to a cool and shaded place immediately. Ensure they get water, ORS etc. that helps them," he said. He also urged citizens to check on elderly family members. "In such weather, timely care and attention go a long way."

Animal welfare Look after thirsty birds, animals: PM Modi Apart from human health, PM Modi also appealed to citizens to look after birds and animals suffering in the heat. He suggested that a small bowl of water could be a lifeline for thirsty birds. "Let us also remember the birds and animals around us. A small bowl of water kept outside your home, balconies, terraces, shops or offices can become a lifeline for a thirsty bird. May compassion guide us in these difficult days," he wrote in another post.

Advertisement