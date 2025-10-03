PM Modi to announce ₹62,000cr youth skill development package
Tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch a massive ₹62,000 crore package of youth-focused initiatives in New Delhi.
The big news: the PM-SETU project will upgrade 1,000 government ITIs into modern hubs and spokes for hands-on training.
Plus, top ITI students from across India will be recognized at the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh.
New vocational labs in schools nationwide
These moves are all about making skill development more practical and future-ready—think new vocational labs in schools nationwide and major support from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank.
Bihar gets special attention with monthly allowances and free training for graduates, plus new university campuses.
The goal? Better jobs, more entrepreneurs, and real-world skills that actually match what employers want.