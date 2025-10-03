Wild eagle terrorizes Kerala town; residents wear helmets, umbrellas
For the past four days, folks in Njoozhoor, Kerala have been dodging a wild eagle that's turned daily life upside down.
The bird has been nesting in a tree near a resident's house, and keeps swooping down on anyone passing by Providence Home.
Now, people aren't leaving home without helmets or umbrellas—just to stay safe from surprise attacks.
MP's wife was injured in eagle's attack
The situation got serious when MP Thomas's wife was hurt badly enough to need hospital care after an attack near their house.
Despite repeated calls for help, forest officials haven't managed to catch or move the eagle yet.
Local leader Samkutty Ayyakavil is urging authorities to step up, but until something changes, residents are sticking to their new "safety gear" routine and hoping for relief soon.