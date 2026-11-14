PM Modi to launch 246 tribal projects worth about ₹3000cr
On November 15, PM Modi will kick off and lay the foundation for 246 projects focused on uplifting tribal communities across India.
According to an official statement, these initiatives, worth around ₹3,000 crore, will be launched on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, which also celebrates the legacy of tribal icon Birsa Munda.
Eklavya schools, tribal research institute, museum
Expect new Eklavya Model Residential Schools, multi-purpose centers under PM-JANMAN, and a Tribal Research Institute in Itanagar.
There's also a new museum honoring tribal freedom fighters in Mizoram.
These projects wrap up Janjatiya Gaurav Pakhwada, a nationwide celebration of tribal culture, and aim to strengthen education, healthcare, livelihood opportunities, and community infrastructure for tribal communities across the country.