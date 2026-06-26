PM Modi urges careful inclusive AI use in finance
India
Prime Minister Modi wants India to use artificial intelligence (AI) in finance, but with care and inclusion.
In a message to the AI Innovation Summit in Delhi, he said AI can boost innovation and productivity if used wisely alongside human judgment.
The summit is all about exploring how AI is shaking up financial careers.
Modi links AI to India's development
Modhi connected responsible AI use to India's big goal: becoming a developed nation by 2047.
He encouraged accountants to lead with integrity while embracing new tech.