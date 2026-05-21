PM Modi urges ministers to finish work amid oil-driven inflation
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just wrapped up a four-and-a-half-hour meeting with his ministers in New Delhi, urging everyone to finish pending work quickly.
The timing isn't random: global tensions, especially in West Asia, have sent oil prices soaring and made inflation a real concern for India.
Crude above $100 prompts Modi cutbacks
With crude oil now more than $100 a barrel, and India importing most of its oil, the country is feeling the pinch at the pump and in everyday costs.
To help ease things, Modi has asked people to use less fuel, cut back on gold buys, and limit foreign travel.
He's also urging ministers to speed up their work.