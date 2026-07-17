PM Modi visits Jalandhar to launch ₹5,470cr railway projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Jalandhar this Friday, kicking off infrastructure projects worth ₹5,470 crore. The highlights include revamping the historic Jalandhar Cantonment railway station and rolling out new train services.
With a big crowd expected, it's clear the BJP is gearing up for the 2027 Punjab elections.
Modi opens 75 Amrit Bharat stations
Modi will open 75 upgraded railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, four of them right in Punjab: Jalandhar Cantonment, Mohali, Muktsar, and Anandpur Sahib.
He's also launching two new trains: Kartoli-Ambala for better regional travel and Chheharta-Varanasi Sant Ravidas Express for the Ravidassia community ahead of Guru Ravidas's 650th Parkash Purab.
Plus, there's a new Daulatpur Chowk-Kartoli rail line connecting Punjab and Himachal Pradesh for easier access to religious sites.