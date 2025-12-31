Next Article
PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2026 crosses 3 crore registrations
Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2026, PM Modi's annual exam talk, has already pulled in over three crore participants (students, parents, and teachers combined) as of December 30, 2025.
The event aims to ease board exam stress and let young people ask the Prime Minister their burning questions.
Registration opened on December 1 and stays live until January 11.
How to join—and why it matters
If you're in classes six to 12 (or a parent or teacher), you can sign up on the MyGov site by sending in a question for PM Modi—just keep it under 500 characters.
Last year's PPC even broke a Guinness World Record for participation!
Everyone who joins gets a digital certificate, making this not just about exams but about feeling heard and supported during a stressful time.