PM Narendra Modi honors Birsa Munda on 151st birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Birsa Munda's 151st birth anniversary by honoring his courage and struggle for tribal rights and independence.
The tribute came as part of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, a day set aside since 2021 to recognize the important role of tribal communities in shaping India.
PM Modi reaffirms tribal dignity support
Modi called Munda's legacy of self-respect and freedom inspiring and reaffirmed his government's commitment to supporting the dignity and prosperity of tribal people.
He also encouraged everyone to celebrate and acknowledge how much these communities have contributed to the nation's growth.