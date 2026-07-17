PM Narendra Modi launches India's 1st hydrogen train in Haryana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just kicked off India's first hydrogen-powered train in Haryana.
This high-tech, 3,200-horsepower train will cover the 90-kilometer stretch between Jind and Sonipat.
Modi described it as the world's most powerful hydrogen train, pointing out that this cutting-edge tech is only around seven years old and used in just a handful of countries.
Modi backs hydrogen trains and electrification
Modi said he wants more hydrogen trains across India and shared that research is underway to make them even more efficient and affordable.
He also highlighted how his government has pushed railway modernization, especially electrification, with 99% of trains now electrified compared to just 30% of trains when he took office, making India's railways much more resilient during global fuel crises.