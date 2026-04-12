PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 210km Dehradun-Delhi Expressway April 14
Big update for travelers: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the brand-new Dehradun-Delhi Expressway on April 14, a Tuesday.
Stretching 210km with five toll plazas, the expressway promises a much faster and smoother ride between Uttarakhand and Delhi.
Modi will also stop by the historic Dat Kali Temple during his visit.
Uttarakhand CM says Char Dham ready
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will join the event.
With Char Dham Yatra kicking off soon, officials are making sure everything's ready: think better accommodation, water, and sanitation for pilgrims.
As Dhami put it, "All preparations for the Char Dham Yatra have been completed. Continuous review of it is ongoing... Every department is making proper preparations for the tasks that need to be done. We will welcome all devotees coming to the Char Dham," Dhami said.