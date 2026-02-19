PM to distribute 21,000 appointment letters in Rajasthan

CM says visit will speed up progress

This visit is being called a major step toward making Rajasthan more developed ("Viksit Rajasthan"), with CM Bhajanlal Sharma saying it'll really speed up progress.

Officials are gearing up for a huge crowd—possibly 2-3 lakh people—and even the Ajmer Youth Congress plans to protest peacefully about youth issues.

Whether you're job-hunting or just watching how things change in your state, this is one event that could shape opportunities and public life for young people in Rajasthan.