PM to distribute 21,000 appointment letters in Rajasthan
On February 28, PM Modi heads to Ajmer to kick off and lay the foundation for massive development projects across Rajasthan, totaling a whopping ₹23,500 crore.
The day's big highlight? A "Rozgar Utsav," where around 21,000 young people will get appointment letters on the spot—part of a push to boost jobs and improve public services statewide.
CM says visit will speed up progress
This visit is being called a major step toward making Rajasthan more developed ("Viksit Rajasthan"), with CM Bhajanlal Sharma saying it'll really speed up progress.
Officials are gearing up for a huge crowd—possibly 2-3 lakh people—and even the Ajmer Youth Congress plans to protest peacefully about youth issues.
Whether you're job-hunting or just watching how things change in your state, this is one event that could shape opportunities and public life for young people in Rajasthan.