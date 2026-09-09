PNB manager Amit Kumar arrested by NIA in ₹17.29cr scam

Amit Kumar, a bank employee serving as a PNB manager and a joint custodian of the currency chest at the relevant time, has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged role in a massive ₹17.29 crore fake currency scam.

He was caught in Chandigarh on September 7 after being on the run.

The case started when fake notes were found at a PNB currency chest in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.