Police arrest attempt sparks Rayagada clashes over Vedanta Sijimali road India Apr 10, 2026

Clashes broke out in Odisha's Rayagada district after police went to the village to arrest one person under a non-bailable warrant, amid protests over an approach road for Vedanta's Sijimali bauxite mine.

The early morning raid turned violent, leaving at least 40 police and 25 villagers injured.

Villagers say the police used batons and tear gas, while officials claim some protesters fought back with weapons.