Police arrest attempt sparks Rayagada clashes over Vedanta Sijimali road
India
Clashes broke out in Odisha's Rayagada district after police went to the village to arrest one person under a non-bailable warrant, amid protests over an approach road for Vedanta's Sijimali bauxite mine.
The early morning raid turned violent, leaving at least 40 police and 25 villagers injured.
Villagers say the police used batons and tear gas, while officials claim some protesters fought back with weapons.
Villagers allege forgery, over 100 detained
Locals allege the mine's approval process was shady, with forged signatures.
They're demanding action against officers involved in the violence.
Over 100 villagers have been detained so far as tensions remain high around this controversial project that many fear could harm their land and way of life.