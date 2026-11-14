Police deployed at Bageshwar Dham in MP after Shastri's comments
Police have been deployed around Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh after head priest Dhirendra Shastri's comments about Lord Krishna stirred controversy.
His remarks led to protests by the Akhil Bharatiya Yadav Mahasabha on November 13, which resulted in a standoff with his supporters and a highway blockade by Bageshwar Dham supporters.
Officers are now stationed around the area as part of routine deployment on Saturdays and Tuesdays, when many Lord Hanuman devotees visit the Dham.
Shastri's comparison sparked Yadav protests
It all started when Shastri compared Lord Ram and Lord Krishna during a speech on October 29, upsetting many Krishna devotees.
The video circulated on social media, prompting the Yadav community group to protest, saying they felt insulted by his words.
Police detained some protesters, but later clarified that the routine police deployment is just their usual way of handling big crowds at Bageshwar Dham.
Things have settled down for now.