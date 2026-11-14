Police deployed at Bageshwar Dham in MP after Shastri's comments

Police have been deployed around Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh after head priest Dhirendra Shastri's comments about Lord Krishna stirred controversy.

His remarks led to protests by the Akhil Bharatiya Yadav Mahasabha on November 13, which resulted in a standoff with his supporters and a highway blockade by Bageshwar Dham supporters.

Officers are now stationed around the area as part of routine deployment on Saturdays and Tuesdays, when many Lord Hanuman devotees visit the Dham.