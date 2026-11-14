Pollution-linked health insurance claims surge 4.3 times over 3 years
Health insurance claims tied to pollution have jumped 4.3 times in just three years, mostly because of heart and lung issues.
The majority of these claims are coming from working professionals aged 31 to 55, but seniors aren't far behind.
It's a clear sign that air quality is taking a real toll on people's health and wallets.
Insurers rethink risk amid ₹241.6cr payouts
Delhi leads with the highest number of pollution-related claims, but it's not just a metro problem: over half come from tier 2 and tier 3 cities.
Most claims roll in between October and March when air quality dips.
With payouts rising to ₹241.6 crore and more people opting for higher coverage, insurers are rethinking how they assess health risks in polluted areas.