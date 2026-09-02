Population enumeration phase II starts in snowbound J&K and Ladakh

The self-enumeration exercise ran from August 17 to 31, 2026, and the commencement of population enumeration (phase-II) was declared on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, zeroing in on the snowbound regions of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Led by chief principal census officer and director, census operations, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Amit Sharma, teams are trekking into remote areas like Dudu and Basantgarh to make sure everyone gets counted, even those living far from city centers.