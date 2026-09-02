Population enumeration phase II starts in snowbound J&K and Ladakh
The self-enumeration exercise ran from August 17 to 31, 2026, and the commencement of population enumeration (phase-II) was declared on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, zeroing in on the snowbound regions of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Led by chief principal census officer and director, census operations, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Amit Sharma, teams are trekking into remote areas like Dudu and Basantgarh to make sure everyone gets counted, even those living far from city centers.
J&K 4,146 blocks, Ladakh 637 blocks
Jammu and Kashmir set up an estimated 4,146 enumeration blocks across 16 districts, while Ladakh mapped out 637 blocks, making it the first union territory with full coverage this phase.
Thanks to solid planning and trained staff, even hard-to-reach spots are included.
Jammu and Kashmir also led self-enumeration submissions with 9,672 self-enumeration submissions between August 17-31, showing that locals are stepping up to be part of the count.