Prachi Mehta dies after injection at Bhilwara's Lav-Kush Medical Store
A 17-year-old girl, Prachi Mehta, died in Bhilwara after receiving an injection for a fever at Lav-Kush Medical Store. Instead of helping, the shot made her condition worse.
The incident has led to calls for the arrest of the store operator, Ramprasad, over alleged negligence.
Protests at Lav-Kush Medical Store
Prachi's death sparked strong protests: some reportedly attempted to break its shutter and set fire outside the premises before police stepped in.
Ward 64 councilor Jagdish Gurjar alleged this was not the first complaint against Lav-Kush Medical Store about administering injections under questionable circumstances.
Now authorities are investigating what happened to make sure those responsible are held accountable.