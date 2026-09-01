Prakash and Pratibha Mane escape Nepal-China floods, 1,003 lost

Prakash and Pratibha Mane from Dombivli, Maharashtra, just made it back home after a scary encounter with flash floods and landslides near the Nepal-China border.

Their group of 43 Indian pilgrims was on the Kailash Mansarovar trek when disaster struck on August 26, but thankfully, everyone in their group got out safely.

Sadly, the couple learned that several people who had helped them, including local service providers, border security personnel and immigration staff, were among 1,003 people lost to the floods.