Prakash and Pratibha Mane escape Nepal-China floods, 1,003 lost
Prakash and Pratibha Mane from Dombivli, Maharashtra, just made it back home after a scary encounter with flash floods and landslides near the Nepal-China border.
Their group of 43 Indian pilgrims was on the Kailash Mansarovar trek when disaster struck on August 26, but thankfully, everyone in their group got out safely.
Sadly, the couple learned that several people who had helped them, including local service providers, border security personnel and immigration staff, were among 1,003 people lost to the floods.
Manes thank Indian government and embassy
The Manes are deeply grateful to the Indian government and embassy for keeping track of their location and coordinating their evacuation with Chinese officials.
Pratibha shared how heartbreaking it was to lose those who had welcomed them so warmly: service providers, border staff, and security personnel.
Fellow pilgrims held prayer sessions in memory of the victims.
Even though they finished their pilgrimage safely, the tragedy has left a lasting impact; nearly 4,000 people are still missing, and Nepal's roads and bridges have been badly damaged by the disaster.