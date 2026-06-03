Prashant Sitaram Lokhande appointed CBSE chair amid on-screen marking questions
India
CBSE just got a new boss: Prashant Sitaram Lokhande, a senior IAS officer, is now the chairperson.
His appointment comes as CBSE faces questions about its On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, which is being implemented.
Lokhande takes over from Rahul Singh, who is moving to the agriculture ministry.
Lokhande brings engineering and management expertise
Lokhande is not new to big responsibilities.
He is a 2001-batch IAS officer from the AGMUT cadre with an engineering background from Pune University and a postgraduate in industrial engineering from IIM Mumbai.
He has held key government roles before, so his mix of tech know-how and management experience could help CBSE push ahead with its digital upgrades like OSM.