Pratibha Shakya video exposes contaminated New Ashok Nagar tap water
Residents in New Ashok Nagar, Delhi, are struggling with severely contaminated tap water; some even call it "sewer water."
After Pratibha Shakya's viral video exposed the issue (over four million views), her home's supply was cut off, forcing her to rely on packaged drinking water.
Residents report stomach infections, complaints ignored
Locals say they've faced this problem for six to seven months, with many, like Deepa Sharma, reporting stomach infections in their families.
Despite repeated complaints, no real action has been taken.
People are frustrated at being forced to buy bottled water and question why safe drinking water is still out of reach.