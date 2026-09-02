Prayagraj rainfall raises Ganga and Yamuna levels, barrage releases expected
Continued rainfall in Prayagraj has pushed up water levels in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, with big releases from upstream barrages expected to arrive soon.
While the rivers are still two meters below the danger mark, water levels keep shifting and rising tributaries are making locals uneasy.
Prayagraj: over 100 in 93 camps
Flooding has already started in places like Daraganj and Ganga Nagar.
More than 100 people have moved into 93 relief camps set up by the district administration.
With disaster response teams, armed police, and water police on standby, officials say embankments are safe for now, but they're keeping a close watch as things could change quickly.
Officials identify 102 flood prone villages
Authorities have identified 102 flood-prone villages and prepared 88 relief posts across the district.
Extra teams are ready to help if needed, so while everyone's hoping for the best, they're prepared if things get worse.