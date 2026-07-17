Prayagraj's Mankameshwar Temple enforces Shravan dress code from July 30
Heading to Prayagraj's Mankameshwar Temple during Shravan? There is a strict dress code this year starting July 30.
Women and girls in short or revealing clothes, and men in immodest outfits, will not be allowed in.
For Rudrabhishek rituals, traditional Indian wear is a must: dhotis for men, sarees or salwar suits for women.
Temple bans selfies photography and plastics
The temple has put up clear notice boards spelling out the rules: no selfies, photography, or plastics inside.
To keep things safe and focused on worship, devotees are asked not to wear lots of jewelry (helps avoid theft), and smoking or chewing gutka or pan masala is banned.
Men can borrow dhotis for rituals (just remember to return them).
The management says these steps help everyone have a distraction-free spiritual experience.