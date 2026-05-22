Pre-monsoon showers in Bengaluru cause flooding, metro disruptions, yellow alert
India
Bengaluru has been hit with heavy pre-monsoon showers, and it is causing a lot of chaos: think flooded streets, a closed underpass, and metro delays.
The IMD has put the city on yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning through May 24.
Thursday saw 44.2mm of rain in Bengaluru city till 8:30pm which led to tree falls and packed metro stations as commuters scrambled to get home.
Flooding closes KR Circle underpass
Flooding has blocked key spots like Sankey Road, Brigade Road, and KR Circle underpass (now closed).
Fallen trees have slowed movement in Domlur, and traffic was also disrupted near Swami Vivekananda Road Metro Station, so expect crowded stations and longer waits if you are commuting.