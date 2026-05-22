Pre-monsoon showers in Bengaluru cause flooding, metro disruptions, yellow alert India May 22, 2026

Bengaluru has been hit with heavy pre-monsoon showers, and it is causing a lot of chaos: think flooded streets, a closed underpass, and metro delays.

The IMD has put the city on yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning through May 24.

Thursday saw 44.2mm of rain in Bengaluru city till 8:30pm which led to tree falls and packed metro stations as commuters scrambled to get home.