President Droupadi Murmu begins weeklong visit to Eastern Europe
President Droupadi Murmu is set for a weeklong trip to Moldova, North Macedonia, and Romania starting July 19, marking India's first presidential visit to Moldova and North Macedonia, and the first in 30 years to Romania.
The goal? Boost India's connections with Eastern Europe in areas like tech, healthcare, education, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.
Murmu to pursue stronger economic ties
Murmu will meet top leaders: Moldovan President Maia Sandu on July 20; North Macedonian leaders Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova and Hristijan Mickoski from July 21-22; then Romanian leader Nicusor Dan on July 23.
She'll also speak at business forums and connect with Indian communities.
The focus is strengthening economic ties, especially as India works toward a free-trade agreement with the European Union.