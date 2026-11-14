President Droupadi Murmu urges students to dream big and persevere
President Droupadi Murmu marked Children's Day by spending time with students from different schools at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The event focused on encouraging children to dream big and reminded the children that dedication and perseverance really matter.
Murmu stresses students must work hard
President Murmu urged students to chase their goals with hard work and determination, sharing that she encouraged them to pursue their dreams with commitment, dedication, and perseverance.
Her words aimed to give young people a sense of purpose and hope for what lies ahead.