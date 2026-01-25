President Murmu's Republic Day invite puts Northeast crafts in the spotlight
For this year's Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu is sending out unique, handcrafted invitations for the 'At Home' reception on January 26.
These invites are all about celebrating the vibrant traditions and artistry of India's eight Northeastern states—her way of making sure these cultures get their moment at a major national event.
Why does this matter?
The invitation box itself is made from Tripura bamboo, and inside there's a scroll woven with tricolor threads showing off eight different local art forms—from Assam's jaw harp to Manipur's black pottery and Mizoram's handwoven textiles.
The design even features regional plants and animals inspired by Assamese paintings.
Plus, every guest gets an Eri silk stole—a thoughtful nod to the region.
It's a cool move that puts traditional crafts front and center, making Republic Day feel more inclusive and connected to India's roots.