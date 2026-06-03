Prime Minister Modi congratulates Mette Frederiksen on 3rd consecutive term
India
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi just gave a big shoutout to Mette Frederiksen for becoming Denmark's prime minister for the third time in a row.
He called her assuming office "remarkable" and said he's excited to keep building on the friendship between India and Denmark.
Modi stresses green strategic partnership
Modi highlighted how both countries share trust, values, and a focus on sustainability. He's especially keen to work with Frederiksen on their Green Strategic Partnership.
Meanwhile, Frederiksen is expected to keep pushing for climate action, welfare improvements, and smart immigration policies during her new term.