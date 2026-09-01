Prime Minister Modi gifts cultural items to Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan
On his recent trip to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, Prime Minister Modi handed out some pretty thoughtful gifts that spotlight India's culture.
From epic books and cozy blankets to unique musical instruments, each item was chosen to highlight the shared history between India and these Central Asian countries.
Gifts included 'Mahabharata' and santoor
Kyrgyzstan's president got an English Mahabharata set and a vibrant Ladakhi blanket, tying Indian epics to Kyrgyz stories.
Their prime minister received Dokra art showing a pair of traditional musicians, connecting both nations' love for folk music.
In Uzbekistan, President Mirziyoyev was gifted a sandalwood < em>Shata Tantri Veena, popularly known as the Santoor (similar to their Chang instrument) plus Kangra tea.
His wife got a marble inlay casket with a Banarasi silk stole, and his daughter got a fine silver brooch, all showing off India's artistic roots and friendly vibes.