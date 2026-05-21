Prime Minister Modi gifts Meghalaya GI-tagged pineapples to UAE President

Nutrient-rich pineapples boost Meghalaya farmers

These pineapples are not just delicious; they are packed with Vitamin C, antioxidants, and bromelain (which helps with digestion).

By sharing them on an international stage, Modi is putting a spotlight on India's local produce and giving Meghalaya's farmers a boost.

It is all about celebrating homegrown flavors and supporting the people who grow them.