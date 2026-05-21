Prime Minister Modi gifts Meghalaya GI-tagged pineapples to UAE President
India
During his recent visit to the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister Modi gifted President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan some special pineapples from Meghalaya.
These GI-tagged pineapples are known for their rich aroma and flavor, and are a big deal for farmers in Northeast India.
Nutrient-rich pineapples boost Meghalaya farmers
These pineapples are not just delicious; they are packed with Vitamin C, antioxidants, and bromelain (which helps with digestion).
By sharing them on an international stage, Modi is putting a spotlight on India's local produce and giving Meghalaya's farmers a boost.
It is all about celebrating homegrown flavors and supporting the people who grow them.