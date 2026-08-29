Prime Minister Modi visits Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to reboot ties

Prime Minister Modi is spending four days in Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, hoping to reboot India's ties with Central Asia.

The trip isn't just about handshakes: it's about prepping for the big BRICS summit next month, getting support for India's 2028-2029 United Nations Security Council seat bid, and locking in plans for the next India-Central Asia Summit.

After a noticeable dip in engagement since 2015, this visit signals that India wants back in the game.