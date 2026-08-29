Prime Minister Modi visits Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to reboot ties
Prime Minister Modi is spending four days in Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, hoping to reboot India's ties with Central Asia.
The trip isn't just about handshakes: it's about prepping for the big BRICS summit next month, getting support for India's 2028-2029 United Nations Security Council seat bid, and locking in plans for the next India-Central Asia Summit.
After a noticeable dip in engagement since 2015, this visit signals that India wants back in the game.
China dominates Central Asia trade $106B
India faces some real hurdles here: China already dominates trade with Central Asia ($106 billion last year), while India's own connections have hit roadblocks thanks to tense relations with Pakistan and US sanctions on Iran, which led to the virtual closure of the Chabahar port project.
Strengthening ties with countries like Tajikistan is a priority, both to boost regional friendships and to show that India is serious about being a key player again.