Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Tashkent to deepen ties
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just touched down in Tashkent for a two-day trip, marking his fourth visit to Uzbekistan.
He's here to deepen India's partnership with Uzbekistan, focusing on trade, investment, digital connectivity, defense, energy, and investment.
Modi was welcomed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and together they paid tribute at the Independence Monument.
Discusses Viksit Bharat and Yangi Uzbekistan
Modi will also stop by the Shastri Memorial and Mahatma Gandhi Centre at Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies.
The big agenda: talks on shared goals like Viksit Bharat (Developed India) and Yangi Uzbekistan (New Uzbekistan).
After wrapping up in Tashkent, he'll head to Kyrgyzstan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit.