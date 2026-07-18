Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off train aiding Ravidassia pilgrims
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just flagged off a dedicated train from Amritsar to Varanasi, making it easier for the Ravidassia community to visit Sant Ravidas's birthplace, especially as his 650th birth anniversary approaches.
The event saw spiritual leader Sant Niranjan Dass in attendance, highlighting just how meaningful this moment is for many in Punjab.
BJP courts Dalit voters in Punjab
This new train isn't just about travel: it's also part of BJP's push to connect with Dalit voters, who make up a big chunk of Punjab's population.
With the 2027 state elections on the horizon, fulfilling long-standing community requests like this is clearly a key strategy for the party.