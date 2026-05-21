Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifts Indian crafts on 5-country tour
On his recent five-country tour, Prime Minister Modi handed out some seriously cool Indian gifts to world leaders: think silk stoles, artisanal tea, and vibrant artworks.
Each pick was all about showing off India's culture and building stronger friendships abroad.
Silks, tea and regional artworks
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni got Assam's famous Muga silk stole and a Manipur-inspired Shirui Lily stole.
Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson received a Ladakhi wool stole, Loktak tea, and a handcrafted Santiniketan bag.
In the United Arab Emirates, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan got Kesar mangoes and Meghalaya pineapples; their Crown Prince took home a ceremonial dagger with Koftgari work plus Mithila makhana.
Norway's leader received pressed orchid art from Sikkim, while the Dutch Prime Minister scored a Madhubani painting with a fish motif, each gift spotlighting unique Indian craftsmanship.