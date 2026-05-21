Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifts Indian crafts on 5-country tour

Silks, tea and regional artworks

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni got Assam's famous Muga silk stole and a Manipur-inspired Shirui Lily stole.

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson received a Ladakhi wool stole, Loktak tea, and a handcrafted Santiniketan bag.

In the United Arab Emirates, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan got Kesar mangoes and Meghalaya pineapples; their Crown Prince took home a ceremonial dagger with Koftgari work plus Mithila makhana.

Norway's leader received pressed orchid art from Sikkim, while the Dutch Prime Minister scored a Madhubani painting with a fish motif, each gift spotlighting unique Indian craftsmanship.