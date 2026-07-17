Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates ₹9,680cr Delhi Amritsar Katra Expressway
Prime Minister Modi just kicked off some big highway upgrades in North India. The main event was a 157.92km section of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, built at an estimated cost of around ₹9,680 crore.
When fully operational, this expressway means you can get from Delhi to Katra in six hours instead of 14, and Delhi to Amritsar in four hours instead of eight.
Pretty game-changing for anyone who's tired of long drives.
Modi opens Ambala-Kala Amb, Jind-Gohana highways
Along with the expressway, Modi opened the Ambala-Kala Amb Highway (33.81km) and the Jind-Gohana Greenfield Highway (40.60km), which is expected to cut travel between those cities from two hours down to just 40 minutes.
He also laid foundation stones for new highways in Mohali and Ambala-Chandigarh, so expect even better connectivity and less traffic across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir soon.