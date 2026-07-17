Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays ₹14,700cr foundation for Haryana upgrades
India
Big news for Haryana! Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off and laid the foundation for a bunch of new projects worth ₹14,700 crore.
The focus? Making travel easier, boosting railways, and bringing better healthcare closer to home.
With these upgrades, life in Haryana is set to get more convenient.
Delhi to Katra in 6 hours
The new Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway means you can get from Delhi to Katra in just six hours: no more long hauls or crowded highways.
Other highways like Ambala-Kala Amb and Jind-Gohana will help with smoother logistics and even encourage tourism.
Plus, two brand-new medical colleges in Bhiwani and Narnaul will open up more MBBS seats and specialist care, so residents won't have to go far for quality treatment.