Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays ₹14,700cr foundation for Haryana upgrades

The new Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway means you can get from Delhi to Katra in just six hours: no more long hauls or crowded highways.

Other highways like Ambala-Kala Amb and Jind-Gohana will help with smoother logistics and even encourage tourism.

Plus, two brand-new medical colleges in Bhiwani and Narnaul will open up more MBBS seats and specialist care, so residents won't have to go far for quality treatment.