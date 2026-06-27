Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Jonathan the tortoise in Seychelles
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Seychelles for a three-day visit focused on boosting India's partnership with the island nation.
One of the coolest moments? Meeting Jonathan, the legendary approximately 194-year-old Aldabra giant tortoise, at the National Botanical Gardens.
Jonathan holds the title of world's oldest living land animal.
Modi to attend Seychelles Golden Jubilee
Modi will be the chief guest at Seychelles's National Day Golden Jubilee, celebrating 50 years of India-Seychelles friendship.
He'll join a tree planting ceremony to highlight their shared push for climate action and conservation.
Talks with President Dr Patrick Herminie will cover maritime security, blue economy, defense, and more, showing both countries are serious about working together for a safer and greener future.