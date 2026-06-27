Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Jonathan the tortoise in Seychelles

Modi to attend Seychelles Golden Jubilee

Modi will be the chief guest at Seychelles's National Day Golden Jubilee, celebrating 50 years of India-Seychelles friendship.

He'll join a tree planting ceremony to highlight their shared push for climate action and conservation.

Talks with President Dr Patrick Herminie will cover maritime security, blue economy, defense, and more, showing both countries are serious about working together for a safer and greener future.