Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets UAE president, departs for Europe

Modi visits Netherlands Sweden Norway Italy

Modi's next stops include the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy.

He'll meet Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten to discuss semiconductors and green hydrogen, and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to discuss AI, emerging technologies, green transition, and resilient supply chains.

He's also set for the India-Nordic Summit in Oslo and will wrap up in Italy with talks on defense and economic cooperation with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.