Prime Minister Narendra Modi orders ministers to simplify government websites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told his ministers to make government websites simpler and more "user-friendly," so people can easily access welfare schemes and public services.
This push came after a Cabinet meeting, sparked by a report from The Economist calling out messy interfaces and poor mobile performance on Indian government sites, a big deal since most people go online with their phones.
PM Modi urges 'Ek Bharat' rollout
To fix these issues, PM Modi also asked the electronics and IT ministry to speed up the launch of the "Ek Bharat" portal.
This platform will let you access all govt websites using just one username and password: no more juggling logins.
He also encouraged ministers to highlight positive changes while handling criticism, making sure everyone knows about achievements.