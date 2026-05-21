Prime Minister Narendra Modi quips 'Chai-wala' at FAO in Rome
Prime Minister Narendra Modi charmed the crowd at the FAO in Rome, kicking things off with a lighthearted, "As mentioned, tomorrow you are going to celebrate Tea Day. To celebrate Tea Day, a Chai-wala (tea seller) has come among you a day in advance!"
He talked about India's deep tea tradition and thanked the FAO Director-General and the attendees.
Narendra Modi receives Agricola Medal 2026
Modi received the Agricola Medal for 2026, recognizing India's work in food security and sustainable farming.
He dedicated it to Indian farmers and scientists, saying, "This honor belongs to every farmer of India and to our agricultural scientists who work tirelessly to ensure food security not only for Indians but also for people around the world,"
Modi also spoke about how farming is woven into Indian culture.
International Tea Day (May 21) celebrates tea's impact and encourages fair, sustainable practices worldwide.