Prime Minister Narendra Modi quips 'Chai-wala' at FAO in Rome

Narendra Modi receives Agricola Medal 2026

Modi received the Agricola Medal for 2026, recognizing India's work in food security and sustainable farming.

He dedicated it to Indian farmers and scientists, saying, "This honor belongs to every farmer of India and to our agricultural scientists who work tirelessly to ensure food security not only for Indians but also for people around the world,"

Modi also spoke about how farming is woven into Indian culture.

International Tea Day (May 21) celebrates tea's impact and encourages fair, sustainable practices worldwide.