Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcases India's diversity on 5-country trip
During his five-country trip, Prime Minister Modi kicked off a five-country trip, bringing along gifts that put India's cultural diversity in the spotlight.
Each present, from textiles to artwork, was carefully chosen to represent different regions of India and used as a friendly gesture to build ties with Italy, Norway, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates.
Modi's gifts included stoles pottery dagger
Highlights include an Assam Muga silk stole and Manipur's Shirui lily silk stole.
The queen of Norway received Odisha's ancient palm leaf Pattachitra art, while Norway's prime minister received orchid artwork from Sikkim.
Jaipur's famous blue pottery went to the king of the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates's crown prince was gifted a ceremonial Koftgari dagger with Mithila Makhana from Bihar.
Each item told its own story about India's creativity and tradition.