Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend SCO summit in Bishkek
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan from August 29 to September 1, aiming to build a region free from terrorism and extremism.
He will join the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, where leaders will talk about regional security and ways to work better together.
Modi to meet Mirziyoyev and Zhaparov
Modi will meet with Uzbekistan's President Mirziyoyev and Kyrgyzstan's President Zhaparov.
He will also catch the World Nomad Games, a big cultural event in Bishkek, while India looks to deepen its partnerships across Central Asia.