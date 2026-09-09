Prince Rahim Aga Khan begins India visit as 50th Imam

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the 50th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, is in India this week for his first trip to India since taking over as the 50th Imam of the Ismaili community in February 2025.

Invited by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, he's set to meet President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other top leaders in New Delhi.