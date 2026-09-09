Prince Rahim Aga Khan begins India visit as 50th Imam
India
Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the 50th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, is in India this week for his first trip to India since taking over as the 50th Imam of the Ismaili community in February 2025.
Invited by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, he's set to meet President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other top leaders in New Delhi.
Visits Ahmedabad Mumbai and Hyderabad
Besides Delhi, Prince Rahim will stop by Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, cities known for their Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) initiatives.
As AKDN chair, AKDN runs a range of community and development programs in Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Hyderabad, a faith with a 1,400-year history and followers across more than 35 countries.