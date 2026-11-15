Prince William Earthshot Prize visit prompts Mumbai closures Nov 16-19
Heads up, Mumbai! With Prince William coming to town for the Earthshot Prize on November 17, expect some major traffic diversions and road closures from November 16 to November 19.
Key spots like Hutatma Rajguru Chowk, Shaheed Bhagatsingh Marg, and Ballard Pier will see restrictions.
The police want everyone to plan ahead and avoid these areas if possible.
Mumbai parking bans and VVIP route
Parking is off-limits on Vinay K. Shah Marg and Dorabji Tata Road for a full day.
On November 16, extra rules kick in for Moraji Road, J.N. Media Marg, and Walchand Hirachand Marg from 7am to 10pm
U-turns will be allowed from Free Press Road at Hutatma Rajguru Chowk, plus right turns from Madam Cama Road to Free Press Road.
There'll also be a special VVIP route set up so Prince William's convoy can move smoothly, so best steer clear if you're out that way!