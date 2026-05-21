Probe finds illegal dumping, official neglect caused Bengaluru hospital collapse

Charges recommended against ASR traders

Investigators discovered that nearly 22,000 square feet behind the wall were packed with construction waste since 2019, putting massive pressure on the structure.

Poor drainage made things worse, as rainwater had nowhere to go.

Now, criminal charges are being recommended against contractor ASR Traders and disciplinary action for four government engineers.

Officials have ordered immediate rebuilding of the wall, clearing all debris, and better rainwater systems to help prevent future disasters like this.