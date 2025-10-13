Next Article
Probe into IPS officer's suicide note on caste discrimination halted
India
The investigation into IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's alleged suicide is on hold after his family refused to hand over his laptop or allow an autopsy.
Kumar was found dead at his Chandigarh home on October 7, 2025, with a note accusing top Haryana officials of harassment and caste discrimination.
Autopsy crucial for probe, but family demands arrests 1st
Kumar's family insists that two senior officers named in his note—Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and suspended Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya—be arrested before they'll agree to the post-mortem.
This has left Kumar's body at PGIMER mortuary and delayed key forensic tests.
The SIT says the autopsy is crucial but faces pushback.