Project Him Sarovar to create 50 storage ponds in Ladakh
India
Big news for Ladakh: Project Him Sarovar is here to help tackle water shortages.
The government plans to set up 50 new storage ponds this year in Leh and Kargil, using melting snow and glacial runoff to make sure villages have enough water for farming and daily life.
Ponds 40x30m, plantation drive, winter sports
These storage ponds will be pretty sizeable (about 40 by 30 meters and up to 3 meters deep) and are being built with help from local departments and the armed forces.
The project also includes a plantation drive, plus plans for winter sports on the frozen ponds, so it's not just about solving water issues but boosting local livelihoods too.