Proposed 'High-Speed Diamond' corridor linking Hyderabad Bengaluru Chennai Pune Mumbai

Andhra Pradesh ₹1 trillion-plus rail plan

This isn't just about faster train rides: it's set to make life easier for commuters and businesses alike by speeding up travel and trade across the south.

Plus, Andhra Pradesh is seeing a huge boost in railway investment: station upgrades, more Vande Bharat trains on the tracks, and better links to ports are all part of a ₹1 trillion-plus plan to modernize how people (and goods) move around.