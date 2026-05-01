Proposed 'High-Speed Diamond' corridor linking Hyderabad Bengaluru Chennai Pune Mumbai
India
India just got a major travel upgrade!
The proposed "High-Speed Diamond" rail corridor, outlined in Visakhapatnam, will link major cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, and Mumbai at much faster speeds.
Think Amaravati to Hyderabad in just 70 minutes or Pune to Mumbai in under one hour.
Andhra Pradesh ₹1 trillion-plus rail plan
This isn't just about faster train rides: it's set to make life easier for commuters and businesses alike by speeding up travel and trade across the south.
Plus, Andhra Pradesh is seeing a huge boost in railway investment: station upgrades, more Vande Bharat trains on the tracks, and better links to ports are all part of a ₹1 trillion-plus plan to modernize how people (and goods) move around.